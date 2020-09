Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 06:48 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: With less than 24 hours to go before nomination day, PBS is prepared to face-off with other Perikatan Nasional-friendly parties contesting in the same areas and hope for the best.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/11/sabah-polls-some-039friendly-clashes039-unavoidable-says-pbs