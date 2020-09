Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 06:56 Hits: 3

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese firefighters and army helicopters on Friday put out the remains of a huge fire at Beirut's port that had flared up a day earlier, barely a month after a massive blast devastated the port and the surrounding area.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/11/lebanese-firefighters-douse-remains-of-beirut-port-fire