Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 07:19 Hits: 7

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Health Ministry is looking at the possibility of fully reopening the Malaysia-Singapore border for daily commuters in January.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/11/health-minister-govt-looking-at-fully-reopening-m039sia-s039pore-in-january