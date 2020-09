Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 21:52 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump flooded the Fox News airwaves and launched a Twitter rant Thursday in an attempt to ride out damage from interviews he gave to journalist Bob Woodward in the bombshell new book "Rage."

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-rages-against-bombshell-bob-woodward-book-covid-19-13099738