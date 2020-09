Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 01:32 Hits: 3

Intensive care medics were significantly less likely to have been infected with Covid-19 than cleaners and other healthcare workers in departments deemed lower risk, according to a study of several British hospitals at the peak of the pandemic.

