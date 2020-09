Category: World Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 03:10 Hits: 3

NASA on Thursday launched an effort to pay companies to mine resources on the moon, announcing it would buy from them rocks, dirt and other lunar materials as the U.S. space agency seeks to spur private extraction of coveted off-world resources for its use.

