Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 21:26 Hits: 0

A niche community before the pandemic, the number of people living in vans is growing as a way to be less confined in one place.

Read more https://ezorigin.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0910/Working-from-the-road-Van-life-trend-gets-a-pandemic-bump?icid=rss