Rep. Jim Jordan tries pathetic attempt at defending Trump and is rejected by Twitter

Earlier Thursday, Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio—best known, according to more than half a dozen former Ohio State wrestlers, for being complicit in the sexual assault and rape of the young men under his charge when he was an assistant coach at the school—went online to defend another suspected sexual assaulter, Donald Trump. Tweeting out “The President’s right. They’re coming after him because he’s fighting for us.” Jordan was bringing up the constant QAnon-refrain that all of the evidence that has accumulated over the past forever years against Donald Trump, exposing him as a con man and a pathologically self-involved man and a stupid man, are a part of some vast conspiracy to stop him from whatever it is he’s supposedly doing for white people.
However, the big problem with Jim Jordan saying anything is that he has been implicated numerous times in helping to cover-up the sexual assaults of 177 former collegiate wrestlers he was in charge of mentoring during his time at Ohio State. Virtually any time Rep. Jim Jordan says something stupid online, and that is far too frequent, #GymJordan begins trending on Twitter. And justifiably so, I might say, as Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has been accused by a ton of former wrestlers with first-person, eyewitness credentials, of sitting idly by while young man after young man after young man was abused during his watch.
