Earth Matters: Orca that lost calf 2 years ago has another; green groups fund Democratic candidates

Category: World Hits: 0
Earth Matters is a Daily Kos compendium of wonderful, disturbing, and hideous news briefs about the environment.
Cars are getting bigger, drivers are going faster, roads are getting wider, and more people are moving to transit-lacking suburbs and Sun Belt cities. But as Schmitt, a former editor at Streetsblog, clearly argues, while the flaws of vehicle design, bad roadways, and lack of investment would seemingly fail Americans at equal rates, the pedestrians who die are disproportionately Black, brown, low income, or over 65. “It’s a lot about power,” she says, “and whose needs are being prioritized — the guy who is driving to work or to Walmart to spend money, not the lower-income folks who are waiting for the bus. When their interests come in conflict with the people in power, they won’t be prioritized.” [...]
There are solutions that might prevent such crashes: better designed crosswalks, median islands where pedestrians can safely pause, and so-called road diets that narrow lanes of traffic. [...] But infrastructure is only part of the solution. The bigger challenge, Schmitt argues, is addressing the systemic racism built into cities: “a legacy of segregation, housing segregation, and implicit bias” that infiltrates every aspect of transportation planning, from engineering to law enforcement.
Denmark-based offshore wind farm company plans big move into solar: Ørsted, the 50.1% state-owned energy company that installed the world’s first offshore wind farm 30 years ago and now is the planet’s largest such company with a 16% market share, is moving into solar farms even though it hasn’t built a single major solar project yet. Currently under construction are its two solar farms in Texas and Alabama, totaling 700 megawatts; enough to power about 115,000 average homes. The larger operation is the 460-megawatt Permian Energy Center in West Texas, which will sell its electricity to ExxonMobil and includes a 40-megawatt battery system. Five years ago, that would have been the ninth largest solar farm on Earth. When it comes online in 2021, however, it will only rank 25th. Ørsted wasn’t even a serious player in the U.S. wind market in 2018, but that year it paid more than $1 billion to buy Deepwater Wind, an offshore wind developer, and Lincoln Clean Energy, a builder of onshore wind farms.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1976150