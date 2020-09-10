A strong majority of Americans are already dismissing Trump's October surprise

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 23:20 Hits: 3

Donald Trump will have to come up with a different October surprise now that basically no one but his cultists trust anything he says about the coronavirus.

More than 190,000 U.S. deaths into the pandemic and less than two months out from Election Day, 62% of Americans believe the Food and Drug Administration—under pressure from Trump—will rush approval for a coronavirus vaccine that may not be safe, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll.

The poll, taken from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, found 85% of Democrats, 61% of independents, and even 35% of Republicans worried that a rushed COVID-19 vaccine under Trump might not be safe or effective. What’s astonishing is that fully 62% of the public already distrusted a Trump-era vaccine even before Trump’s latest taped confession to journalist Bob Woodward, when he deliberately lied about how deadly the coronavirus is.

Notably, women were far more skeptical of a Trump-era vaccine than men in the poll, with 70% of women and 55% of men saying they feared a rushed process.

Once more, fully 54% of respondents said they would refuse any vaccine available before the election, even it was distributed for free.

"Public skepticism about the FDA and the process of approving a vaccine is eroding public confidence even before a vaccine gets to the starting gate," KFF president and CEO Drew Altman said in a statement Thursday.

That's what happens when the president is such serial liar that no one can trust him. As Joe Biden said Wednesday, Trump committed a "life-and-death betrayal" of the American people right at the outset of the pandemic when he deliberately lied about how lethal the coronavirus actually is.

Now Trump has turned more than half the nation into anti-vaxxers, at least while he’s still president.

