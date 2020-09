Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 15:23 Hits: 0

Afghanistan's main intelligence agency says it has arrested a key member of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group’s affiliate in the country who is said to be a mastermind behind the assassination of two prominent religious scholars in Kabul.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/afghanistan-says-it-has-arrested-is-militant-behind-clerics-killings/30831984.html