COVID-19: Scotland Bans Social Gatherings of Over 6 People

The Scottish Government Thursday announced a ban on social gatherings of over six people because it verified that there has been an acceleration of COVID-19 infections.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon mentioned that this provision will take effect next Monday, but encouraged citizens to comply with it immediately.

"I know that after six long and hard months, we are still asking the people to make a lot of sacrifices," Sturgeon said during an appearance before the Scottish Parliament.

Both indoors and outdoors, only meetings of up to six people, who belong to maximum two different households, will be allowed.

The new restrictions also include the obligation for bar and restaurant staff and customers to wear the mask when they are not consuming.

Sturgeon said that while Scotland is "in a precarious position," it is "much better than at the end of March."

The British region registers three times more positive cases of COVID-19 than the daily average three weeks ago, which has set off alarms about a likely second wave of infections.

Although there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 161 new infections have been recorded, bringing the number of infections to 22,039 so far.

