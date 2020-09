Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:58 Hits: 3

One of Brazil's leading experts for indigenous peoples, Rieli Franciscato, was killed in an encounter with a group of warriors from an isolated Amazon tribe. Tribe members are reportedly considered to be peaceful.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indigenous-men-kill-brazilian-official-with-arrow/a-54887494?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf