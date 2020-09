Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 20:21 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that U.S. troop numbers in Iraq would be down to about 2,000 in a very short period of time.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/11/trump-says-us-to-cut-iraq-troops-to-about-2000-in-039very-short039-time