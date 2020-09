Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Maria Kolesnikova has claimed security officers put a bag over her head and told her she would be taken out of the country "alive or in bits." She is now planning to take legal action against Belarusian authorities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-opposition-leader-threatened-with-deportation-alive-or-in-bits/a-54878425?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf