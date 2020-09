Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 11:25 Hits: 0

The blaze at a tire warehouse has sparked alarm among residents just over a month after a deadly blast hit the same port. The fire destroyed thousands of food parcels and 500,000 liters of cooking oil.

