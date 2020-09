Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:55 Hits: 0

The EU is preparing possible sanctions against Turkey, hoping to force concessions in Ankara's fight with Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean gas reserves. Will they work? Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-to-consider-sanctions-on-turkey-over-mediterranean-gas-drilling/a-54873797?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf