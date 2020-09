Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 13:28 Hits: 0

Nearly five years imprisonment and a two-year ban on working in his chosen profession is the verdict against journalist Mohammad Mosaed. "The Iranian judiciary has its own interpretation of journalism," Mosaed told DW.

