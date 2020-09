Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 13:44 Hits: 0

Berlin and Paris said they plan to move 400 minors from the Greek migrant camp destroyed in a blaze. Angela Merkel said she hoped other EU nations would assume a "shared responsibility" and accept some of the minors.

