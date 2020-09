Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 09:59 Hits: 0

Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, with Brussels exploring possible legal action against London.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200910-eu-mulls-legal-action-against-britain-over-plan-to-break-brexit-divorce-deal