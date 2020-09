Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 11:17 Hits: 0

A large fire erupted at Beirut port on Thursday, engulfing parts of the Lebanese capital in a pall of smoke weeks after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area.

