La rentrée! How France is handling its September return to work in a Covid-19 world

La rentrée! How France is handling its September return to work in a Covid-19 world This week we're exploring "la rentrée", the back-to-work period that takes place after France's summer shutdown. This year's traditional September reset is quite different given the ongoing coronavirus crisis. So what exactly are the new health and hygiene rules as children return to school and adults head back to their offices? We take a closer look.

