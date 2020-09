Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 16:16 Hits: 2

A French official’s decision to speak out against a book he said was an “ode to misandry” appears to have backfired after sales of the book in question – “Men, I hate them” (Moi les hommes, je les déteste) – have exceeded expectations, forcing extra print runs after the book sold out just weeks after its publication.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200910-french-official-s-attempts-to-outlaw-i-hate-men-book-backfires-as-sales-skyrocket