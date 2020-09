Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 18:42 Hits: 4

After two agonising near misses, Swiss Marc Hirschi finally claimed his maiden Tour de France win, and his first as a professional, when he completed a solo break to take the 12th stage on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200910-tour-de-france-rookie-hirschi-wins-stage-12-roglic-stays-in-yellow