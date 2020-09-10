WHO&#039;s quot;Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator quot; faces 35-bln-dollar funding gap: WHO chief

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 18:46 Hits: 3

GENEVA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The "Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator" (ACT-Accelerator), a global collaboration led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to accelerate the development, production and equitable deployment of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, still faces a funding gap of 35 billion U.S. dollars, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said here on Thursday.

