Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 18:51 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to advance a slimmed-down Republican COVID-19 relief proposal, as lawmakers remain deadlocked over the scope and size of the much needed stimulus bill.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/11/us-senate-fails-to-advance-republican-covid-19-relief-bill