Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 18:58 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft Corp. said Thursday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/11/microsoft---foreign-hackers-are-targeting-biden-and-trump-camps