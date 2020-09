Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:26 Hits: 4

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday delayed the scheduled trial of two Manhattan jail guards charged with covering up their failure to monitor Jeffrey Epstein on the night he killed himself.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/11/judge-delays-trial-of-jeffrey-epstein039s-ex-jail-guards-charged-with-falsifying-records