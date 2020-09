Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:26 Hits: 5

PRAGUE/WARSAW (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis vetoed on Thursday a Polish proposal to invite Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to Friday's summit of central European heads of state, saying such a step would be "hasty".

