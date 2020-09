Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:25 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes the announcement that peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban Islamist group will start on Saturday and is ready to support the process, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

