Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 09:03 Hits: 0

AstraZeneca's chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that it should know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine would protect people from COVID-19, if the British drugmaker is allowed to resume trials which were paused this week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/astrazeneca-says-should-know-if-covid-19-vaccine-works-by-year-13098528