Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 13:32 Hits: 0

Norway is going to stop easing coronavirus curbs for the moment and could be forced to bring back tougher measures following a recent rise in the number of cases, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/norway-may-have-to-tighten-covid-19-restrictions--pm-says-13099350