Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 15:28 Hits: 0

International donors have raised US$700 million - less than half the target - to purchase future coronavirus vaccines for poor countries in a global initiative to ensure eventual vaccines do not go only to rich countries, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-covid-19-vaccine-initiatives-poor-countries-13099488