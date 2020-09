Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 15:26 Hits: 0

A Northern California wildfire has killed three people and threatens thousands of homes after winds caused it to explode to six times its size. A shift in weather is expected to help firefighters as three of the state's five largest fires ever continue to burn.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0910/California-wildfire-grows-overnight-20-000-told-to-evacuate?icid=rss