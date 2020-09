Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 16:53 Hits: 3

A whistleblower in the Department of Homeland Security says he was asked to alter intelligence to match public claims made by the president, including reports of Russian interference, border arrests, and white supremacy threats. The House Intelligence Committee to investigate.

