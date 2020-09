Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 13:08 Hits: 0

Despite all of the doom and gloom of the past six months, much of the global economy continues to show signs of a sharp recovery from the pandemic-induced collapse this spring. And while nothing is guaranteed, a number of favorable structural factors make a further acceleration highly likely.

