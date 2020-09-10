This Is Climate Change : West Coast Fires Scorch Millions of Acres Blot Out the Sun

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:14 Hits: 0

The skies of the Bay Area and Northern California turned a dark orange as 90 major fires burn in the western United States, from San Diego to the Canadian border. At least seven people have died as a result of the fires, which have already burned 2.5 million acres in California alone. Despite heavy coverage in the mainstream media, however, few outlets are highlighting the link between the blazes and the accelerating climate crisis. “The fact is that TV news is completely abdicating its responsibility when it comes to telling the truth of what the West is dealing with right now,” says Leah Stokes, assistant professor of political science at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a researcher on climate and energy policy. “This is climate change. It’s not rocket science. And when will the media start calling it that?”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/10/leah_stokes_west_coast_fires