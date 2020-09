Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 08:25 Hits: 4

Belarusian opposition leader Maryya Kalesnikava says the authorities put a bag over her head and threatened to kill her when they tried to forcibly deport her earlier this week, the Tut.by Belarusian independent news website reported, citing her lawyer.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-opposition-figure-says-threatened-with-death-on-expulsion-attempt/30830731.html