Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 08:49 Hits: 4

Prosecutors in Russia's North Caucasus region of Ingushetia have asked a court in the regional capital, Magas, to sentence Rashid Maisigov, a former editor of the opposition online media outlet Fortanga, to five years in prison on drug charges that he and his lawyers reject.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/prosecutors-in-russia-s-ingushetia-seek-five-year-prison-term-for-journalist/30830779.html