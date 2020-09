Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 07:44 Hits: 3

The warnings were applied to several regions within France, as Geneva, Prague, and parts of Croatia. Meanwhile, India saw another record daily increase in cases with nearly 96,000 new infections. DW rounds up the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-announces-new-travel-warnings-for-european-regions/a-54875995?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf