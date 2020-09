Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 05:32 Hits: 6

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence analyst says in a whistle-blower complaint that the head of the department told him to stop reporting on Russian election interference and focus instead on interference by China and Iran.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/whistle-bblower-says-he-was-told-to-downplay-russian-2020-election-interference/30830477.html