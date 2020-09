Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 07:55 Hits: 7

PUTRAJAYA: The district of Kota Setar will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (MCO) from midnight Friday (Sept 11) until Sept 23 following an increase in Covid-19 cases, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/10/covid-19-kota-setar-to-be-placed-under-enhanced-mco-from-midnight-friday-sept-11