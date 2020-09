Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 05:37 Hits: 0

Thousands of migrants were left without shelter on Wednesday after overnight fires gutted their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, and authorities warned that some asylum seekers who tested positive for Covid-19 could spread the virus.

