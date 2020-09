Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 02:52 Hits: 2

The average size of wildlife populations has plummeted by two-thirds worldwide since 1970 as forests were felled to grow food, green group WWF said Thursday, warning that harming ecosystems hikes the risk to humans of infectious diseases like Covid-19.

