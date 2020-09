Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 07:48 Hits: 1

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has made further progress in his recovery from poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent and is now able to speak again, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/10/navalny039s-condition-improving-police-guard-stepped-up---der-spiegel