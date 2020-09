Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 07:48 Hits: 2

ROME (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin has told Italy's prime minister that he will set up a committee to investigate the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Giuseppe Conte was quoted on Thursday as saying.

