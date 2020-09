Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 07:47 Hits: 1

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Doctors in Indonesia’s capital warned on Thursday the coronavirus pandemic is “not under control” with Jakarta intensive care units nearing full capacity and the city ordering new lockdown measures to stem a spike in infections.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/10/as-jakarta-heads-into-lockdown-doctors-warn-of-buckling-health-system