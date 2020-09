Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 15:09 Hits: 0

The Republican-led U.S. Senate will introduce a new proposal on coronavirus relief legislation on Tuesday and could schedule a vote as soon as this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

