Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 23:18 Hits: 0

Brazil's acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out for all Brazilians in January 2021.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-brazil-vaccine-rollout-january-health-minister-13093514