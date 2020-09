Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 23:50 Hits: 0

NEW YORK: The police chief in the US city of Rochester resigned on Tuesday (Sep 8), following days of protest over the death of a black man whom police had hooded and forced face-down on a road. The arrest of Daniel Prude took place in March, but his family and activists made his death public last ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/daniel-prude-death-police-chief-rochester-resign-13093582